IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IDEX by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX opened at $211.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.18.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.