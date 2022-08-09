IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.38.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $407.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
