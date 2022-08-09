IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $130,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Lufax by 13,721.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 37,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 price objective for the company. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Lufax Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LU opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.