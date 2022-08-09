IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $411,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3,973.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.