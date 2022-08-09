IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New $254,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SJW Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SJW Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.