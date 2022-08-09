Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Aegis

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Insider Activity at Immunic

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $127,380. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Immunic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.