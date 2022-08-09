IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Universal Electronics worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

