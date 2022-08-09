IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of CBTX worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBTX by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CBTX by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1,281.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CBTX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBTX news, Director Michael A. Havard bought 10,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,994.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBTX stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market cap of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.96. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

