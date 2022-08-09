IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.28. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,760.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Heritage Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.