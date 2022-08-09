IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

