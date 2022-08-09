IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $548.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $163.90 and a one year high of $234.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.99.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

