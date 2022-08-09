IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Cass Information Systems worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14. The stock has a market cap of $492.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.60. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.78%.

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.