IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Up 0.9 %

KAMN stock opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $894.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

