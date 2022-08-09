IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $400,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $84.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $197,854.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.