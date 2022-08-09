IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after acquiring an additional 652,483 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 50.5% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.