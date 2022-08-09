IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

