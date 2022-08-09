IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at Kronos Worldwide

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

