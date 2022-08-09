IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshfield Associates raised its position in Strategic Education by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after acquiring an additional 426,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 100,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Strategic Education by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Strategic Education Price Performance

STRA opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

