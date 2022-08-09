IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,329 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,365,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

ePlus Price Performance

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLUS opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.17.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.