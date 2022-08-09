IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLDD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLDD stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $660.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.