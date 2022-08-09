Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INGR stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

