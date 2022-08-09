Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of IAS stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 37.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.