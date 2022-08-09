Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.94.

Shares of NTLA opened at $63.49 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.74% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

