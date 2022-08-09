Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 188,201 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after acquiring an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

