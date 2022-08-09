Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

