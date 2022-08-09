Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Itron (ITRI)

Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2022 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

7/20/2022 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $73.00.

7/19/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Itron had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.24. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

