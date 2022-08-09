iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,684.7% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

