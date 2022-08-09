iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE STAR opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. iStar has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

iStar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of iStar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.