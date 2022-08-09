Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $210.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

