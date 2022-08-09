Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,442. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

