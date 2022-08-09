Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

