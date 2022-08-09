JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $335.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

