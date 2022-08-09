JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 128,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.