KBC Group NV Acquires 4,385 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.