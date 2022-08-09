KBC Group NV Acquires 995 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in UGI were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE UGI opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

