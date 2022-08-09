KBC Group NV Buys 996 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,707,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 552,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.71. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

