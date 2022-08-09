KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

