KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,584.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $98,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globe Life Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of GL stock opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.