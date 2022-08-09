KBC Group NV Sells 10,269 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

