KBC Group NV Sells 6,027 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vimeo by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

