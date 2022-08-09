KBC Group NV Sells 629 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 40.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $125.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

