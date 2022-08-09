KBC Group NV Sells 921 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

