KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,006,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,759,000 after purchasing an additional 547,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Umpqua by 6.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,349,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,660,000 after purchasing an additional 297,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Umpqua by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,066,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 105,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

