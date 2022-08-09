Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,601 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

