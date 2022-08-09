Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,686 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

