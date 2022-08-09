Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 431,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $54,589,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,458 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,767 shares of company stock worth $9,256,353 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

EA opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

