Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 849 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after buying an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after buying an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.30.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

