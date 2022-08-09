Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after acquiring an additional 234,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after acquiring an additional 204,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.