Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.29 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

