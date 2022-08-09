Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $14,130,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 3.9 %

STZ stock opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

